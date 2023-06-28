Ithaca Police say investigation into missing person may be a homicide

(Ithaca Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said an investigation into a suspicious disappearance of a person is now being investigated as a kidnapping and possible homicide.

In late May, Ithaca Police said it was investigating the disappearance of Thomas Rath, a 33-year-old, Ithaca resident. The information gained during the investigation had ascertained that he was forcibly abducted.

He was last seen in the natural area commonly referred to as “The Jungle” on May 20, police said.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded shirt carrying a blue bag. He has many tattoos, one of which is a black and pink heart on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

