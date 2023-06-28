Kraham says Binghamton will crackdown on illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton is reminding residents that the usage of fireworks is illegal in the city ahead of the Fourth of July Weekend.

“Setting off fireworks in neighborhoods, parks or with children nearby isn’t safe,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham in a statement. “Illegal fireworks injure countless people each year and start destructive fires that put first responders at risk.”

Kraham noted that the usage of fireworks when they go awry puts additional stress on the city’s police and fire departments at a time when they are especially busy.

He said the Binghamton Police Department Community Response Team will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks during the holiday weekend.

Kraham said residents will be able to enjoy firework shows put on by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on June 30 and July 3.

