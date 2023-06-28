Peterson, Nimmo lift struggling Mets past Brewers on Tuesday night

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) gestures as he reaches home plate after hitting a home run...
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) gestures as he reaches home plate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game at bat Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in New York.(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games. New York began the season with a record $355 million payroll and has struggled to a 36-43 record. The Mets entered Tuesday’s game 8 1/2 games back of the final NL wild-card spot. The Mets slugged four homers and made a loser of Milwaukee’s Julio Teheran.

