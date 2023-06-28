Proposed bill could change regulations on pro wrestling in New York

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Xcite Wrestling is gearing up for its final show inside the Oakdale Commons on July 1. For more than a decade, they’ve been entertaining fans of wrestling throughout New York State.

“You can’t beat an event where you’re so close to the ring, and you interact with the wrestlers,” says Owner Jonathan Musok.

Musok said New York is one of the most heavily regulated states for wrestling, especially for smaller independent promotions that have found it challenging to operate, let alone survive due to New York State Atheltic Commission requirements.

“Ambulance fees can cost you anywhere from $100 to $300 to $400 an hour, so we can pay just a $1000 for an ambulance, there’s never been a cheap show that you didn’t have to spend a lot of money before you booked any talent.”

Yet, that could be changing in the future, New York State Senator Tim Kennedy has proposed a bill that, “Directs the state athletic commission to review the need for regulation and licensing of professional wrestling.”

Those involved with Xcite Wrestling say if the bill were to be passed, it would open the door immensely for not just their company, but other independent wrestling companies to thrive and expand their current limitations.

“We could run so many more shows and provide places for people to wrestle if we didn’t have to pay all these extra fees every show, we’re just trying to be a small business that can grow with New York state, not against it,” said Musok.

