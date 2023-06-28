Sexton leads Democratic Primary for Vestal Town Supervisor

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Maria Sexton is leading the Democratic Primary for Vestal Town Supervisor, according to data from the Broome County Board of Elections.

As of 11 p.m., Sexton has 683 votes with all 18 Electoral Districts reporting. Her opponent, incumbent John Schaffer has 297 votes.

The winner of the Vestal Town Supervisor Democratic Primary will face off against Republican Theodore Wolf in the 2023 General Election on Nov. 7.

The results are not official until they are certified by the Broome County Board of Elections.

For more election results, follow this link.

