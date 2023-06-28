Smith declares victory in Republican Primary for Delaware County District Attorney

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Acting Delaware County District Shawn Smith Declared victory in the Republican Primary to keep his seat.

“We did it! I want to thank all of this great team (and many more) who made our victory tonight possible. We would not have been able to do this without you,” Smith said in a Facebook post. “I am looking forward to continuing our great work for the people of Delaware County, keeping our communities a safe place for all to live and work.”

With all 55 Electrical Districts reporting by Wednesday morning, Smith had 1,684 votes. His opponent, Attorney Joe Ermeti, had 1,088 votes.

Smith took over for then-District Attorney John Hubbard, who was elected to County Court Judge in the 2022 General Election.

Ermeti, conceded to Smith, also in a Facebook post.

"While we're disappointed in today's Republican Primary Election results, my commitment to serving the people of Delaware County will not change. I love our community and will proudly continue to serve as Public Defender by helping fellow community members wherever I can," he said.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

