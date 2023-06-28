Smoke has returned for a day or so

Tonight: Cloudy early with a few sprinkles or drizzle possible. Some smoke hangs around. Low: 55-60

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 74-80

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds slowly move away but some smoke remains tonight. Lows drop into the 50s.

Thursday looks nice with sun and clouds. Highs stay in the 70s. The only downfall for Thursday is that we expect smoke to be in the air from the Canadian wildfires. There is no indication of anything close to what we experienced on June 7th.

As we head into Friday some showers look to redevelop for parts of the day; most specifically the afternoon and early evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. We should jump into the mid 80s. Any rain could be heavy.

The weekend brings more rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy and unsettled. Saturday brings a 40% chance of a few showers and Sunday the chance of rain jumps to 60%. Monday and the 4th also look unsettled, muggy and warm. The chance of showers is 60% Monday and 40% on the 4th

