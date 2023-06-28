Smoke has returned for a day or so

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Cloudy early with a few sprinkles or drizzle possible. Some smoke hangs around. Low: 55-60

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 74-80

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds slowly move away but some smoke remains tonight. Lows drop into the 50s.

Thursday looks nice with sun and clouds. Highs stay in the 70s. The only downfall for Thursday is that we expect smoke to be in the air from the Canadian wildfires. There is no indication of anything close to what we experienced on June 7th.

As we head into Friday some showers look to redevelop for parts of the day; most specifically the afternoon and early evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%. We should jump into the mid 80s. Any rain could be heavy.

The weekend brings more rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy and unsettled. Saturday brings a 40% chance of a few showers and Sunday the chance of rain jumps to 60%.  Monday and the 4th also look unsettled, muggy and warm. The chance of showers is 60% Monday and 40% on the 4th

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Family of 6 now homeless after fire in Colesville
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville
Battisti leads Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney
Surveillance investigation leads to drug arrest in Endwell

Latest News

Smoke has returned for a day or so
A drier day with the chance of some smoke
A drier day with the chance of some smoke
A drier day with the chance of some smoke