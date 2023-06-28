Troopers arrest man driving stolen vehicle

(WBNG) -- New York State Police announced the arrest of a Vernon, NY, man for stealing a vehicle.

State Police said it charged Jason A. Nugent, 47, with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a class D felony.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on State Highway 23 in the Town of Plymouth, NY. The trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Utica, NY.

Nugent was then arrested. He was taken to the State Police Norwich barracks and was later arraigned in a local court. He is scheduled to reappear in court on July 26.

He was then turned over to New Hartford Police regarding another case.

