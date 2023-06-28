Upcoming coffee shop ‘7 Brew Coffee’ donates $6,000 to GiGi’s Playhouse

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A soon-to-open coffee shop in the Binghamton area, “7 Brew Coffee”, offers 20,000 unique flavor combinations for you to try.

Yet, 7 Brew Coffee donated $6,000 to GiGi’s Playhouse, a non-profit that offers educational and therapeutic programs to people with Down syndrome for free. The donation was made Wednesday.

The shop said it chose GiGi’s for its overall message of “paying it forward” in the community.

“Our brand is all about kindness and we believe that joy is contagious,” said Director of Operations Keli Oven. “We want to spread that and recognize and celebrate organizations that are doing the same.”

The shop plans to officially open in late August, once construction ends, at 100 Plaza Dr. in Vestal.

