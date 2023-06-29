Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Battisti leads Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney
Girl, 10, saves family from fire in Johnson City
Troopers arrest man driving stolen vehicle
Family of 6 now homeless after fire in Colesville
Sexton leads Democratic Primary for Vestal Town Supervisor

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York City’s iconic Tiffany store
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, was getting her class...
Elementary school teacher saves student from choking on grape