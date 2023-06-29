Binghamton hires firm to inspect city railroad bridges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Jared Kraham and Rep. Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) visited the Emma Street railroad bridge where an inspection of the structure was underway.

In February, Mayor Kraham announced plans to hire an outside firm to inspect the structural integrity of at least 28 railroad bridges in the city. The plans were announced after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing toxic chemicals and prompting health concerns.

Kraham noted that most of the railroad bridges in Binghamton are owned by Norfolk Southern.

On Thursday, Kraham announced the city has hired HUNT-EAS to conduct visual inspections of the bridges. The company will document the condition and deficiencies of the bridges and will collect any existing data on the structures and compile relevant information into inspection reports.

Molinaro, who serves on the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, said the inspections should help address public safety.

“Railroad lines cut right through the places where families live, work, and go to school. We can’t let what happened in East Palestine, Ohio happen in Binghamton,” said Molinaro. “I’m glad to be partnering with the City to identify the problem areas and put the pressure on to get them fixed.”

Kraham said inspections began in early June and will be finished by the end of summer.

