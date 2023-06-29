Chenango Co. looking to address transportation needs

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) - According to Chenango County Planning Department’s Matt Gladstone, the county has to update the Coordinated Transportation Plan every four years. The purpose of the plan is to identify transportation problems and get new organizations or partners involved to fix the needs.

While Gladstone mentioned many in rural settings have their own vehicle or rely on immediate family for transit plans, he wants public transit to be more reliable.

“Especially in the City of Norwich, it is a little bit more densely populated so that’s why we really want to get those bus routes going to the right places and the right times so people can utilize it to the best of their abilities,” said Gladstone.

The department wants to hear from everyone to have the most accurate representation.

“We’re not just catering to one group,” said Gladstone. “We want to make sure everybody has a means of transportation whether you’re going to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments, whatever it is.”

To give feedback, county residents have until Aug. 14 and the survey takes a few minutes. So far, less than 100 responses have been completed.

“There’s over 40,000 people in Chenango County,” said Gladstone. “If we can get as many as possible to take the survey, that’s really going to benefit everybody.”

To fill out the survey, head to this link.

