Colesville bridge to be removed by Broome County after 133 years

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- A 133-year-old bridge in Colesville will be demolished soon as the bridge is no longer operational.

Broome County is set to take on the demolition. The Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar, noted that the bridge is not safe for pedestrians or vehicles.

“When we have old structures that need to be removed, we just don’t want to sit there and look at them and wait for mother nature to do that,” he said. “We really want to remove dangerous structures and clear up the blight in this area.”

The bridge is in Center Town Village and sits above the Susquehanna River. It was constructed in 1890, but it hasn’t been used since 1990 due to a new bridge replacing it.

Locals in the area agree with the removal decision, but some were reminiscing about their fond memories of the bridge.

“Some of the history I can remember growing up, this would be one lane. You always waited to see what cars were gonna come by and who’s gonna get on the bridge,” said Loretta Winsor. “It is a shame to see it go. But I do understand for the safety.”

Broome County offered the bridge to other municipalities, but there were no takers. That is why they decided that removal would be the best option.

“Nobody was even born in Broome County when this bridge was built,” Garnar said. “And you think about what were the needs of the community when the bridge was built in 1890, [they are] very different than what the needs of the community are in 2023.”

The bridge removal will cost about “a couple hundred thousand dollars” Garnar said. Restoring the bridge would have cost about $7 million.

“We’re not going to spend $7 million when don’t need to spend $7 million. That wouldn’t be a good use of taxpayer dollars,” Garnar said.

Broome County is looking at an early 2024 removal for the bridge.

