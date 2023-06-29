Crews respond to early morning house fire in Windsor

WINDOR (WBNG) -- Multiple agencies responded to an early morning house fire in the Village of Windsor Thursday morning.

Broome County Dispatch told 12 News the call came in right before 6:20 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but crews cannot confirm if the house was occupied.

Windsor, Broome County Fire Investigator, New York State Police, Sanitaria Springs, Windsor West Fire, Harpursville, Five Mile Point, Eastern Broome, Broome Ambulance, West Colesville, Susquehanna Fire and Endwell all responded to the scene.

