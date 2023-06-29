Dog Walking Forecast -- Philly

Poor Air Quality
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air Quality Alert for the ENTIRE area until 12 AM Friday.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. 0-.05″ High 78 (74-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 (54-60) Wind SE 3-8 mph

The smoke has returned. It’s going to be hazy today. Except for a couple of morning showers, we’ll be

quiet Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with patchy fog.

A dry start to Friday, but with a low approaching, we’ll have clouds and showers later in the day Friday

and into the weekend. With the slow moving nature of the low/fronts, we’ll have some showers Monday

and Tuesday.

Weather improves Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

