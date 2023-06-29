Firefighters urge residents to be more cautious around fireworks this holiday season

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The 4th of July is right around the corner and concern about firework safety has firefighters asking residents to attend professional shows instead of using personal fireworks to celebrate.

In the state of New York, ground fireworks are the only legal firework for personal use. However, even these fireworks can be extremely dangerous especially if left unsupervised.

“Kids love the sparklers, they’re swinging them around,” said Johnson City Fire Marshal Bob Blakeslee. “Make sure that they keep a safe distance from the other kids. Sparklers can burn at over 1,200 degrees.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported last year that there has been an upward trend in fireworks-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021 there has been a 25% increase in these injuries.

Fireworks are not the only danger during the 4th of July. Barbecues can also cause fires if left unattended. The National Fire Protection Association says that July was the peak month for grill fires.

“Set up an area around the grill, you know, make sure that you don’t leave it unattended and make sure that if you got kids running around, make sure that they keep a safe distance from that,” Blakeslee said.

Using fireworks safely helps residents not only protect themselves but also the people around them. Firefighters recommend keeping at least 35 feet of distance between fireworks and other combustibles. They said to ways fire the firework on a flat surface and never aim toward the house or any other property.

“Truly at the end of the day, your local firefighters don’t mind coming to your house to have some hotdogs and hamburgers, but we really don’t want to have to come there to put out a structure fire, ” said John D’Alessandro, secretary for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

Dispose of used fireworks by hosing them down or dunking them in a bucket of water. Do not throw away fireworks with other garbage. If there are any fireworks left over, make sure to never store them in the house or in a car as a spark can happen at any moment.

