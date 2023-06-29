Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan officially launches campaign for Broome County District Attorney

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan officially launched his campaign for Broome County District Attorney Wednesday evening.

The Democrat initially announced his intention to run for the position in February. But now, with incumbent Michael Korchak defeated in the Republican Primary by Defense Attorney Paul Battisti, the focus is on the 2023 General Election.

Ryan made his official announcement at Atomic Tom’s on State Street in Binghamton. He said his 45 years of experience in public service gives him an edge over his Republican opponent.

“A lot of people will tell you I’m an excellent trial attorney,” Ryan told 12 News. “I’ve tried 30 felonies and I’ve won 28 of them. One of the ones I lost got overturned so I’ve got a pretty good record.”

He said his entire life has been about public service. Ryan was the Mayor of Binghamton from 2006 to 2013 and served as a public defender for 15 years. Ryan this campaign will be about preventing crime in Broome County.

“If you are not preventing crime, you are not doing the job you are elected to do,” Ryan said in a campaign email.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

