Former Cornell student to appear on ‘Mission Unstoppable’

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- A former Cornell University student is set to appear on CBS’ “Mission Unstoppable” on Saturday morning.

Mackenzie Hill, a computer science major, said she was first connected with the show through her work with the Million Girls Moonshot Flight Crew, a group designed to break down stereotypes and inspire interest in STEM.

“Being on the show was a super unexpected experience,” said Hill. “One of the team members Veronica emailed me and said: We have this opportunity do you want to participate? It ended up being one of the greatest experiences I ever had.”

Mission Unstoppable connects female innovators with a mentor in their respective field. Hill said she still speaks to the Director of Software Engineering at Qualcomm Yun Lin, who she was connected with through the show, on a regular basis.

Hill said she hopes her experience on the show will inspire young women of all backgrounds to have an interest in pursuing a career in STEM, or whatever their dream is.

“I didn’t know about people from Alabama or people from rural communities or women of color. I didn’t know what the opportunities were like in STEM,” said Hill. “I hope this gives people the opportunity to see themselves on screen and pursue the same opportunities that I have.”

The episode of Mission Unstoppable featuring Hill will air Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

