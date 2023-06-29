Judge orders Binghamton to pay attorney fees for suspended officer

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Broome County Judge has issued a new ruling that favors a suspended Binghamton Police Officer.

Judge Jeffrey Tait granted Alan Quinones’ request to have his attorney fees paid by the City of Binghamton. The ruling was issued on Wednesday. Quinones’ counsel will have until July 14 to submit an affirmation itemizing the incurred fees.

Meanwhile, the city will have until July 28 to file an objection to the fee request after which the court issues a decision determining the amount of fees to be paid by the city.

Quinones was suspended by the Binghamton Police Department in September 2022 for his alleged misconduct constituting neglect of duty and dishonesty. Quionones filed a complaint in March 2023 claiming that the suspension was retaliation for his support of an officer involved in a race discrimination case and another officer involved in a disciplinary proceeding.

In March, Judge Tait ordered the police department to reinstate Quiones back onto the city’s payroll going back to September 2022 when he was initially suspended.

12 News reached out to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham’s Office for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan officially launches campaign for Broome County District Attorney
