Man breaks into victim’s home and threatens to rape her over Amazon Fire Stick

BARKER (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested a man after he broke into a home and threatened to rape a woman he met on Snapchat.

On June 23 around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Barker for a domestic incident. The victim told deputies that she met Ryan T. Storm, 31, of Endwell, two days earlier on Snapchat. Storm spent a night at the victim’s residence and left an Amazon Fire Stick there.

The sheriff’s office said Storm allegedly began repeatedly calling her and sending her threatening text messages in an effort to retrieve the Fire Stick.

The victim told Storm, through text, that she would leave the item in her mailbox for him to retrieve. The victim found Storm waiting in her driveway when she returned home.

The sheriff’s office said Storm then broke into her home to retrieve the Fire Stick. Storm learned that she contacted law enforcement, and at that point, allegedly began screaming at the victim in her car and threatening to rape her before leaving, authorities said.

An investigation resulted in Storm being charged with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony. He was also charged with criminal mischief and harassment.

Storm was arraigned at central arraignment and released. He is due to appear in the Town of Barker Court at a later date to answer for his charges. He was also served with an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim

