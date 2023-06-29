Man with criminal history gets 25 years in prison for burglary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Quentin L. Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of burglary, obstructing governmental administration and endangering the welfare of a child in March 2023.

On March 5, 2021, the 40-year-old Binghamton man kicked in the door of a residence on Julian Street in Binghamton while brandishing a handgun. The occupant of the residence got into a fight with Wilson, who struck her in the face with the gun, causing an injury. Wilson then stole property from the residence and fled the scene.

He was tracked through surveillance recordings and DNA that was left at the scene. He was apprehended by police in June 2021. The obstructing and endangering charges relate to the time of his arrest.

The district attorney’s office noted that Wilson has a criminal history. In 2011, he was convicted of felony sexual abuse in the first degree. In 2007, he was convicted of felony criminal possession of stolen property. In 2003, he was convicted of felony attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Wilson will have to serve five years of post-release supervision after he serves his 25 years behind bars.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police with the assistance of the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.