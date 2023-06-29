Man with pellet gun arrested for robbing M&T Bank

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department arrested a man for robbing an M&T Bank on Exchange Street Thursday.

The police department said it charged Patrick E. Dahan, 43, of Binghamton with robbery in the second degree. He will be arraigned in Binghamton City Court at an unspecified date.

Around 2:10 p.m., police responded to the bank for a report of a robbery. A suspect description detailed Dahan as a heavy-set white male wearing a stained white T-shirt. Police said Dahan had passed a note stating that he had a gun and left the bank receiving money.

He was last seen walking north on Exchange Street until a uniformed officer found Dahan on the corner of Court Street and Jay Street. He was found in possession of the money and what police described as a realistic-looking pellet pistol.

A sign posted on the door of the bank said it was temporarily closed and directed customers to visit its other locations. Three Binghamton Police cars were parked outside of the building.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

