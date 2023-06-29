New dispensary, ‘The Greenery Spot,’ opens in Johnson City

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- “The Greenery Spot,” a new cannabis dispensary in Johnson City, opened Thursday.

Local elected officials, such as Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) came for the business’s grand opening. Owner Chris Myers said opening the shop was something e has dreamed of since he was a teenager. For his new business, he highlighted the fact that his dispensary was the only one in the area with an express window.

Myers said the mission of the dispensary is to bring high-quality and tested cannabis products grown by New York farmers to the Binghamton-area community. He said he hopes to help other future owners of dispensaries.

“I hope this is sort of a blueprint for future licensees,” said Myers. “They can reach out to me anytime I’m available I’ll answer any questions.”

Myers noted store is fully equipped with state-of-the-art security systems.

The dispensary is located at 246 Main St.

