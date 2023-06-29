Police agencies to participate in the ‘High Visibility Campaign’ over 4th of July Weekend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Police agencies across the state will be participating in the “High Visibility Campaign,” one of many state initiatives promoted by both the state’s Stop DWI Program and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The campaign takes place during holiday weekends, like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Super Bowl Weekend, Halloween and more to discourage people from driving under the influence.

The campaign also educates on the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving.

Coordinator of the Broome County Stop DWI Program Kerby Sinclair said if you are going out drinking over the holiday weekend make sure to have a plan on how to get home before you go out.

“There’s a tendency to go out to drink and drive,” said Sinclair. “Obviously I’m not saying to not go out and have a good time, but always have a plan to get back home safely.”

Sinclair said people should be aware that there are significant financial consequences that go along with the other dangers of impaired driving.

“It costs more to take an Uber from Niagara Falls to New York City and back than it does to pay for your first DWI,” said Sinclair. “It’s definitely cheaper to get an Uber, take a cab or take a transit bus.”

The Stop DWI program recommends downloading an app called “Have a Plan” that can help find a safe ride home and educate on blood alcohol content levels.

To download the app click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.