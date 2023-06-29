Rise in gun violence has Binghamton residents on alert

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- George Mack Jr. has lived on Gerard Street in Binghamton for fifty-nine years. He’s the man who called in the report of shots fired to the Binghamton Police department on Sunday, where officers located seven 9 mm casings at the intersection of Murray Street and Gerard Avenue.

“A bullet could’ve ricocheted and done damage to someone’s house, someone’s body, even could’ve killed someone and we don’t need that here,” said Mack Jr.

Mack says he’s not afraid to speak out, a sentiment not shared by many of his neighbors.

Many we spoke to would not go on camera, pointing to concerns of retaliation by those perpetrating the gun violence.

One resident who asked to remain anonymous blames drug trafficking.

“It’s the fentanyl and methamphetamines, it’s territorial”.

Less than two hours later on the very same day, Binghamton Police responded to reports of shots fired at this house on Haendel Street.

Officers located approximately thirty-three shell casings at the scene ranging from 9mm to .45 caliber ammunition.

Later that night two people were shot near Chapin Street, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

We reached out to the Binghamton Police Department about this series of shootings and have yet to hear back.

In a press release sent about the three shootings they did note that both investigations are still ongoing and are not random acts.

For residents such as George Mack Jr., the answer is not to hide and let the violence continue, but to call out those who put the community in danger.

“Fear is only going to allow them to be more in control, somebody’s got to stand up right?”

Anyone with information regarding any of the three shootings are encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police detective bureau at (607) 772-7080.

