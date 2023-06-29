Scott shuts out Yard Goats as Rumble Ponies take down Hartford

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Right-handed pitcher Christian Scott went for seven scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits to help the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night. In just his third start at the AA level, Scott secured his third win. So far, the righty from the University of Florida has an ERA of 1.37 with the Rumble Ponies.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ponies struggled with Hartford pitcher Case Williams at first, getting just one hit through four innings. But in the fifth, things changed with a walk from Agustin Ruiz and a single from Jose Mena to move Ruiz to third. Hayden Senger then brought in Ruiz with a sacrifice fly to left. Branden Fryman added another base hit to get Mena to second, and Wyatt Young kept the hits coming with a line-drive single that drove in Mena.

In the eighth, Ruiz tacked on another with an RBI single to score Young. Closer William Woods secured his first save with the Rumble Ponies in the ninth to finish the win.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats will square off again on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

