Scott shuts out Yard Goats as Rumble Ponies take down Hartford

By Jacob Russo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Right-handed pitcher Christian Scott went for seven scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits to help the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night. In just his third start at the AA level, Scott secured his third win. So far, the righty from the University of Florida has an ERA of 1.37 with the Rumble Ponies.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ponies struggled with Hartford pitcher Case Williams at first, getting just one hit through four innings. But in the fifth, things changed with a walk from Agustin Ruiz and a single from Jose Mena to move Ruiz to third. Hayden Senger then brought in Ruiz with a sacrifice fly to left. Branden Fryman added another base hit to get Mena to second, and Wyatt Young kept the hits coming with a line-drive single that drove in Mena.

In the eighth, Ruiz tacked on another with an RBI single to score Young. Closer William Woods secured his first save with the Rumble Ponies in the ninth to finish the win.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats will square off again on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Family of 6 now homeless after fire in Colesville
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville
Battisti leads Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney
Surveillance investigation leads to drug arrest in Endwell

Latest News

Hartford vs. Binghamton highlights (6-28-23)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first...
Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson’s return
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) gestures as he reaches home plate after hitting a home run...
Peterson, Nimmo lift struggling Mets past Brewers on Tuesday night
Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger (left) and Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall...
Binghamton University takes home 2023 America East Commissioner’s Cup