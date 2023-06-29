Smoke continues to hang around

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with smoke. UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY continues. Low: 52-58

Friday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a PM shower and maybe a storm. Lots of dry time. High: 81-86

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

The forest fire smoke from Canadian fires will be locked in place tonight through the day Friday. By the weekend the smoke should begin to thin out a bit and air quality SHOULD improve. We’ll keep a very close eye on this for you.

As we head into Friday, it looks like there will be a ton of dry time. The chance of showers is only around 20% so we expect a lot of dry time. Smoke density slowly decreases through the afternoon and evening, but some smoke will likely linger into Saturday morning at least.

The weekend brings some rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy and unsettled. Saturday brings a 40% chance of a few showers and Sunday the chance of rain jumps to 70%. Monday and the 4th also look unsettled, muggy and warm. The chance of showers is 60% Monday and 40% on the 4th of July.

