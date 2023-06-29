The smoke has returned
A brief shot of dry weather
Air Quality Alert for the ENTIRE area until 12 AM Friday.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. 0-.05″ High 78 (74-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 (54-60) Wind SE 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day showers. 30% .10-.25″ High 84 (82-86) Wind S 10-15 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62 Wind S 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 64
SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 64
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Thunderstorms possible. High 80 Low 62
The smoke has returned. It’s going to be hazy today. Except for a couple of morning showers, we’ll be
quiet Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with patchy fog.
A dry start to Friday, but with a low approaching, we’ll have clouds and showers later in the day Friday
and into the weekend. With the slow moving nature of the low/fronts, we’ll have some showers Monday
and Tuesday.
Weather improves Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.