Air Quality Alert for the ENTIRE area until 12 AM Friday.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. 0-.05″ High 78 (74-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 (54-60) Wind SE 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day showers. 30% .10-.25″ High 84 (82-86) Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62 Wind S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 64

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 78 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Thunderstorms possible. High 80 Low 62

The smoke has returned. It’s going to be hazy today. Except for a couple of morning showers, we’ll be

quiet Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with patchy fog.

A dry start to Friday, but with a low approaching, we’ll have clouds and showers later in the day Friday

and into the weekend. With the slow moving nature of the low/fronts, we’ll have some showers Monday

and Tuesday.

Weather improves Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

