Special Investigations Unit Task Force removes $4,000 worth of fentanyl from streets

(WBNG) -- The Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that an Apalachin man is facing felony drug charges after it and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office recovered $4,000 worth of Fentanyl in Owego.

The Task Force said it and Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence at Pennsylvania Avenue in the Town of Owego. The search warrant lead to the arrest of Bienvenido J. Aponte, 33, who was in the residence at the time.

Police recovered 43.2 grams of fentanyl, scales, cutting agents and packaging materials. They also recovered $4,831.

The office noted that the recovered fentanyl equates to 21,000 fatal doses, depending on user tolerance.

Aponte was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony. He was also charged with three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor.

