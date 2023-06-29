Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Washington.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury had considered.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible,” Schaffer said. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

Find the AP’s coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths

