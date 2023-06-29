The Village of Endicott lifts ‘Conserve Water Notice’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On June 28, 2023, the Village of Endicott lifted the ‘Conserve Water Notice.’ The Chief Water Operator, Kevin Pero, said the river levels had been really low, affecting Endicott’s water wells. The Village said, although the notice was lifted, they want residents of Endicott to still be mindful.

A big issue Endicott faces is how they only have one water pump.

“Right now, we just have one pump that pumps close to enough water, we still need to purchase from other towns. That pump has been running non-stop for three years, I’m afraid that if something happens to it we won’t be able to pump enough water,” said Pero.

Mayor Linda Jackson said Endicott could see another notice to conserve water in the future.

