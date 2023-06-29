The Village of Endicott lifts ‘Conserve Water Notice’

Village of Endicott
Village of Endicott(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On June 28, 2023, the Village of Endicott lifted the ‘Conserve Water Notice.’ The Chief Water Operator, Kevin Pero, said the river levels had been really low, affecting Endicott’s water wells. The Village said, although the notice was lifted, they want residents of Endicott to still be mindful.

A big issue Endicott faces is how they only have one water pump.

“Right now, we just have one pump that pumps close to enough water, we still need to purchase from other towns. That pump has been running non-stop for three years, I’m afraid that if something happens to it we won’t be able to pump enough water,” said Pero.

Mayor Linda Jackson said Endicott could see another notice to conserve water in the future.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Profriedt
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow
Family of 6 now homeless after fire in Colesville
House Fire in Colesville
House in ruins after fire in Colesville
Battisti leads Republican Primary for Broome County District Attorney
Surveillance investigation leads to drug arrest in Endwell

Latest News

Chenango Co. looking to address transportation needs
Former Cornell student to appear on ‘Mission Unstoppable’
Rise in gun violence has Binghamton residents on alert
Firefighters urge residents to be more cautious around fireworks this holiday season