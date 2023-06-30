2 arrests made in Mygatt Street shooting, the latest incident investigated by Binghamton Police

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police have made two arrests in an investigation into a shooting that occurred very early Friday morning.

Police charged Tyrique Ellison, 21, of Johnson City and Romanah Whitmore, 18, of Binghamton with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, in relation to the shooting.

Officers responded to 33 Mygatt St. around 12:38 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital and as of 1:45 p.m. is listed in stable condition.

Authorities noted the victim was the same person who was shot in the abdomen on Exchange Street on June 17.

This shooting is just one more on a growing list of shootings or “shots fired” reports being investigated by Binghamton officers.

On June 26, the department announced it was investigating separate shootings on Chestnut Street, Chapin Street and Haendel Street. Those shootings combined had just one victim but homes were hit and multiple bullet cases were recovered.

These shootings were announced after the department said it was investigating at least four other shootings on June 20. They occurred on Kneeland Avenue and Jefferson Street, John and Lucy Streets, Main Street and the Exchange Street shooting, which had no arrests at the time.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has said in response to the shootings that his biggest priority is keeping city residents safe.

Officers noted that the investigation into the shooting on Mygatt Street is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 607-772-7080.

