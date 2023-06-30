Another smoky day

Relief is on the way
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Air Quality Alert for the ENTIRE area until 12 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day showers. 20% 0-T” High 84 (82-88) Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers, a few thunderstorms. 0-.05″ Low 62 (58-66) Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 80 (78-84) Wind S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain, thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00-1.25″) Low 64 Wind S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 76 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Thunderstorms possible. 60% High 80 Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 82 Low 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 Low 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 86 Low 64

The smoke sticks around today. It’s going to be hazy today. A dry start to Friday, but with a low approaching, we’ll have

increasing clouds with a very slight chance of late day showers. The chance of showers continues Friday night. Dew point

temperatures will climb into the 60s, so it’s going to get muggy.

A series of fronts and lows will give us rain and thunderstorms into the weekend. With the slow moving nature of these

lows/fronts, we’ll have some showers Monday and Tuesday.

Weather improves Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

