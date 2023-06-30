Dog Walking Forecast -- Geddy

Air Quality Alert for the ENTIRE area until 12 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with late day showers. 20% 0-T” High 84 (82-88) Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, showers, a few thunderstorms. 0-.05″ Low 62 (58-66) Wind S 5-10 mph

The smoke sticks around today. It’s going to be hazy today. A dry start to Friday, but with a low approaching, we’ll have

increasing clouds with a very slight chance of late day showers. The chance of showers continues Friday night. Dew point

temperatures will climb into the 60s, so it’s going to get muggy.

A series of fronts and lows will give us rain and thunderstorms into the weekend. With the slow moving nature of these

lows/fronts, we’ll have some showers Monday and Tuesday.

Weather improves Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

