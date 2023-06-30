Endicott’s Little Italy to get summer farmer’s market

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- For the first time, a farmer’s market will be coming to Endicott’s Little Italy this summer.

During July and August, the market will be held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Board Member for Endicott’s Little Italy Lynn Orlando said the new farmer’s market is looking to be seen not just as a market, but as an event for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’s more of an event not just a farmers market with produce and food,” said Orlando.

The farmer’s market will be in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series, which goes from 6 to 7 p.m. on the same day.

The market will also showcase selections from many of Endicott’s historic restaurants and eateries including Battaglini Bread, Oaks Inn, Consols, Jaret’s Stuffed Cupcakes and more.

Orlando said she hopes this summer’s event will bring more people to the village and allow them to explore everything Little Italy has to offer.

“We are offering this farmers market for the opportunity for the community to get to know the area, the opportunities and little gems we have here,” said Orlando.

The weekly market will take place in the upper parking lot of George W. Johnson Park and the park’s carousel will also be open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.