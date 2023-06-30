Flash Back Friday: Endicott Pre-School

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers checked in with Endicott Pre-School to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was a May 2023 recipient.

