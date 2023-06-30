Here’s how you can calm down your scared pet this 4th of July

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fireworks are a staple for Fourth of July celebrations but they can have harmful effects on pets: Especially dogs.

The Broome County Humane Society said you should distract your pets during fireworks to take their attention off the loud noises. You should keep your windows and doors closed to mitigate noise levels.

Shelter Manager for the Humane Society Amberly Ondria suggested pet owners play music or have a fan or air conditioner turned on. She said these can help muffle out loud booming noises.

Noise from fireworks can cause severe stress and anxiety to develop in pets. Sometimes, the noises might become too much to handle, so pets escape the home. Ondria said its not uncommon for strays who left their home during the Fourth of July to be brought to the shelter.

Residents who aren’t pet owners and plan to use fireworks should alert their neighbors as a common courtesy, Ondria said.

“Be a good neighbor,” Ondria said. “It’s very common that even if you don’t have an animal in your home; your neighbor may have an animal. Have a conversation and ask them ‘Do you mind if I set off fireworks?’”

Residents who will be away from home during the holiday should also keep an eye out for any stray or frightened pets and contact the Dog Control Office.

