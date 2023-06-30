Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 3. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving on Old Route 17 and Second Street in Deposit
  • Curb work on Kattelville Road
  • Road surface treatments on Greenwood Road and Caldwell Hill Road
  • Driveway culvert replacement on Powers Road
  • Patching on Owen Hill Road
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Beartown Road, Hyde Street, North Road and Powers Road
  • Mowing right of way on various County Roads
  • Painting on various counts of roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

