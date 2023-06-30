Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.

The $355 million Mets are 36-45 and have lost 18 of 24. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1. Williams struck out Marte with three straight changeups — two of them out of the strike zone — for his third save of the series and 16th in 17 chances this season.

