Mets fall season-high 9 games under .500, lose to Brewers 3-2

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after hitting a flyout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin III)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point.

The $355 million Mets are 36-45 and have lost 18 of 24. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1. Williams struck out Marte with three straight changeups — two of them out of the strike zone — for his third save of the series and 16th in 17 chances this season.

