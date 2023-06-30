Mygatt Street shooting is latest incident to be investigated by Binghamton Police

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the city overnight Friday.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News that the shooting occurred on Mygatt Street. However, they were unable to confirm additional details regarding the incident. As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, the Binghamton Police Detectives were unable to provide additional information.

This shooting is just one more on a growing list of shootings or “shots fired” reports being investigated by Binghamton officers.

On June 26, the department announced it was investigating separate shootings on Chestnut Street, Chapin Street and Haendel Street. Those shootings combined had just one victim but homes were hit and multiple bullet cases were recovered.

These shootings were announced after the department said it was investigating at least four other shootings on June 20. They occurred on Kneeland Avenue and Jefferson Street, John and Lucy Streets, Exchange Street and Main Street.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has said in response to the shootings that his biggest priority is keeping city residents safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

