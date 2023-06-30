Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River

WBNG Staff
Jun. 30, 2023
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department announced Friday that it found a body in the Susquehanna River on June 24.

Police identified the body as Sean Marion, 34, who’s last known address was in Windsor. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was drowning. Police said there are no signs of foul play or trauma.

Around 7 a.m. on June 24, Broome County dispatchers said they received a call from a person fishing in the Susquehanna River and spotted Marion’s body. Responding officers found the body around 30 feet from the shoreline at the dam across from the old Goudey Station.

The Vestal Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team responded and recovered the body which was transported to Wilson Hospital.

Police said, although foul play is not suspected, officers are still investigating how his body ended up in the river.

Anyone with information about Marion and his recent whereabouts since June 17 is asked to contact the Vestal Police Detective Division at 607-754-2477.

