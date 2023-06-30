Rumble Ponies drop Thursday night game against Hartford

Binghamton third baseman Jose Peroza prepares to field a ball in a Minor League Baseball game...
Binghamton third baseman Jose Peroza prepares to field a ball in a Minor League Baseball game against the Hartford Yard Goats.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 15 hours ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost game two of a six-game, Eastern League series against Hartford, falling to the Yard Goats 5-4 on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless into the fifth, where Hartford struck first off a Jack Blomgren single up the middle that drove in the first run of the ballgame. They struck again in the 6th when Yanquiel Fernandez took Binghamton pitcher Dom Hamel deep to right for a two-run home run.

Binghamton responded in the bottom half of the frame, starting with Jose Peroza drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in the Ponies’ first run of the game. Brandon McIlwain continued the inning with a sacrifice fly that drove in Branden Fryman to make it a 3-2 ballgame. And the next batter, Agustin Ruiz, gave the Rumble Ponies the lead with a two-run blast over the wall in right-center field.

But the Yard Goats kept their offense going in the 8th. Third baseman Kyle Datres hit the third two-run home run of the game off of Binghamton pitcher Trey McLoughlin. That would be the difference, as Binghamton could not respond, as they fell 5-4.

Game three of the series will be on Friday night at 7:05 pm. The Rumble Ponies will be wearing special “Marvel” themed uniforms.

