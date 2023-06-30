Smoke lingers for a bit longer, but air quality conditions improve slowly

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with smoke. Air quality is forecast to slowly improve. Low: 60-67

Saturday: 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. Lots of dry time. More humid. High: 80-85

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 60-67

Forecast Discussion:

The forest fire smoke from Canadian fires is forecast to slowly decrease in concentration overnight into Saturday. Air quality is also forecast to improve. Smoke will likely remain in much lower concentrations through Saturday per the latest guidance.

The weekend brings some rain chances each day with highs in the 70s to near 80. It looks to remain muggy and unsettled. Saturday brings a 30% chance of a few showers and maybe a couple storms in the afternoon and evening. There will be long dry periods through the day.

Sunday the chance of rain jumps to 70% and there may be some heavy downpours.

Monday brings another good chance of rain and thunder. There may be some very heavy downpours and within them there would be a risk of some localized water issues. The 4th also looks unsettled, muggy and warm. The chance of showers is 60% Monday and 30% on the 4th of July. Heat builds Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be hot and humid but right now the forecast looks mainly dry.

