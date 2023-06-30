White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home destroyed by fire in Windsor
Man breaks into victim’s home and threatens to rape her over Amazon Fire Stick
Man with pellet gun arrested for robbing M&T Bank
Judge orders Binghamton to pay attorney fees for suspended officer
Special Investigations Unit Task Force removes $4,000 worth of fentanyl from streets

Latest News

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Man on 'America's Most Wanted' arrested for 1984 killing
FILE - Vanderbilt students stand for the national anthem before an NCAA college football game...
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity