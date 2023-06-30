Yankees take down A’s 10-4 on Thursday as New York wins 2 of 3 in the series

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and the New York Yankees beat Oakland 10-4 to take two of three from the major league-worst Athletics.

A day after Domingo Germán pitched the fourth perfect game in franchise history, the Yankees rallied with seven hits in the sixth, overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning their third straight series. New York scored 21 runs in their last two games after totaling 21 in their previous nine. Clarke Schmidt won for the first time since May 19.

