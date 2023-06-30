Yankees take down A’s 10-4 on Thursday as New York wins 2 of 3 in the series

New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, celebrates with Anthony Volpe, right, after hitting...
New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa, left, celebrates with Anthony Volpe, right, after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and the New York Yankees beat Oakland 10-4 to take two of three from the major league-worst Athletics.

A day after Domingo Germán pitched the fourth perfect game in franchise history, the Yankees rallied with seven hits in the sixth, overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning their third straight series. New York scored 21 runs in their last two games after totaling 21 in their previous nine. Clarke Schmidt won for the first time since May 19.

