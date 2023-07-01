Active weather to end our weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low: 61-69.

Sunday: Rain and a few storms. Heavy downpours are possible. Muggy. Chance of rain 80%. High: 70-79.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low: 62-70.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. Chance of rain 70%. High: 81. Low: 65.

July 4th: Sun and clouds with isolated thunderstorms. Humid. Chance of rain 30%. High: 83. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Sunshine. Hot and humid. High: 87. Low: 66.

Thursday: Partial sunshine with isolated thunderstorms. Remaining hot and humid Chance of rain 30%. High: 88. Low: 67.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 82. Low: 65.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 78. Low: 63.

Forecast Discussion:

An active stretch of weather arrives starting tonight. Rain showers will develop ahead of a cold front. Lows will fall into the mid-60s, with patchy fog possible.

Rain showers remain as we end the weekend, with heavy rain possible at times. The Weather Prediction Center has the entire region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall, with some areas potentially seeing over 1.5″. Highs will reach the mid-70s.

Monday will feature showers and thunderstorms, and the risk of some flash flooding, as the WPC has the region under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Muggy air will remain throughout as well, making it feel very soupy. July 4th will see mainly dry conditions, but a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s for both Monday and Independence Day.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Thursday will see that warm air remain, with highs nearing the upper-80s, but there is a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. It will feel very tropical throughout these two days, with dew points in the mid-60s.

A cold front passes by on Friday, leading to scattered thunderstorms and highs reaching the low-80s. Scattered thunderstorms remain for the start of next weekend, with highs in the upper-70s.

