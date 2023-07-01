After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Friday, June 30, the After School Satan Club launched its first summer club at the Broome County Public Library. The club was able to meet for the first time in the Southern Tier in May.

At the club, the kids made cat scratch pads made of recycled material. Campaign Director of the After School Satan Club, June Everett, said what goes on in the club is inspired by the 7 Satanic Tenants.

“The summer program is exactly what they’re doing for the afterschool program,” Everett. “I envision each summer program being unique, pretty much catered to what our volunteers want to do and what our kids that come to the club want to do.”

In February, students at Homer Brink Elementary were sent home slips announcing the club would be starting at the school in March. There wasn’t a place for the club to meet, so they had to push it back a few months.

Director of the Broome County Public Library, Josias Bartram, said they follow the First Amendment carefully and don’t want to intrude on anyone’s freedom of speech

“Our meeting rooms are available for any non-profit to book and that’s what happens with the Satanic Temple,” said Bartram. “This is not a Satanic Temple, and as with any non-profit that books our rooms, we’re not in any way endorsing them,” said Bartram.

