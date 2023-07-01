Four Towns Forward hosts first ever Southern Tier Music Festival

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The first-ever Southern Tier Music Festival is the first collaborative event from Four Towns Forward.

President of Four Towns Forward Teri Schunk said the group is comprised of residents of four small towns in the Southern Tier.

“18 months ago we had an idea to come up with something as our first collaborative event as Four Towns Forward and we decided why not have a music festival,” said Schunk. “Our committee is about ten of us equal from all four towns which are Unadilla, Sidney, Bainbridge and Afton.”

John Hinman, an Afton resident also with Four Towns Forward, said the event is all about showcasing local businesses and bringing the local community together.

“There are so many great local businesses that helped and they continue to be here today helping,” said Hinman. “It’s all local folks and we’re just trying to bring the communities together and have a great fun day.”

The event’s music lineup was headlined by Grammy-nominated artists Maddie and Tae and also featured other national, local, and regional acts.

Opening for Maddie and Tae was Restless Road, a national touring band whose drummer is originally from Harpursville.

Various local businesses were serving food at the event with everything from mac and cheese to pizza to snowcones available for purchase.

The event also featured a variety of vendors with items like artwork, crafts and other merchandise for sale.

Four Towns Forward hopes the event will be held annually in the future.

