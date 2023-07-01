Hartford jumps out to early lead to take down Rumble Ponies 4-3

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Jack Blomgren homered in the first at-bat of the game to give Hartford an early advantage, and they never looked back as the Yard Goats beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 on Friday night.

After Blomgren’s home run in the first, the Yard Goats scored a run in each of the next three innings, with Drew Romo, Yanquiel Fernandez, and Blomgren driving in the next three runs, respectively.

In the second, the Ponies got on the board with a Warren Saunders groundout that drove in Branden Fryman. The Binghamton bats were silent until the fifth when Jaylen Palmer and Jose Peroza each hit solo home runs. But that’s where the offense ended, and the Ponies lost their second straight.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats will play again on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:05 pm.

