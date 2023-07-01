Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Around 10:40 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a one car rollover with entrapment and injuries, according to Broome County dispatch.

This was on NY-201 northbound at exit - NY 17 in the town of Union.

The driving lane was also blocked on State Route 17 Eastbound at Exit 70 N.

Johnson City Fire Department, Johnson City Police, Union EMS, and the Department of Transportation were all on the scene.

This is a developing story, we are working to bring you more updates.

