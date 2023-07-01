Injuries after rollover crash with entrapment near Exit 70 N on I-86 E

Rollover with entrapment on 1-86
Rollover with entrapment on 1-86(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Around 10:40 p.m. emergency crews responded to the scene of a one car rollover with entrapment and injuries, according to Broome County dispatch.

This was on NY-201 northbound at exit - NY 17 in the town of Union.

The driving lane was also blocked on State Route 17 Eastbound at Exit 70 N.

Johnson City Fire Department, Johnson City Police, Union EMS, and the Department of Transportation were all on the scene.

This is a developing story, we are working to bring you more updates.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police recover body of man, 34, from Susquehanna River
2 arrests made in Mygatt Street shooting, the latest incident investigated by Binghamton Police
Man with pellet gun arrested for robbing M&T Bank
Man breaks into victim’s home and threatens to rape her over Amazon Fire Stick
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

Latest News

Jupiter Games
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks worldwide hunt for $2 million bounty
Rare ‘Magic the Gathering’ card sparks hunt for $2 million bounty
After School Satan Club: Summer Club
After School Satan Club launches the first-ever summer club
Hartford jumps out to early lead to take down Rumble Ponies 4-3